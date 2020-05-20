ZTE lands 25 commercial 5G contracts around the globe

Chinese telco leader ZTE has announced that it has landed 25 contracts worldwide for commercial 5G installations.

With over 3,500 5G patents and partnerships with 60 operations around the world, ZTE has established itself as a leading 5G developer and participant in the global introduction of commercial 5G.

“ZTE, with its comprehensive 5G end-to-end products and solution capabilities as well as rich experience in network construction, is fully engaged in the rollout of commercial 5G networks,” ZTE said in a press release.

“The company continues to maintain a leading edge in technology, and collaborates with upstream and downstream partners across the industry to promote the commercial deployment of 5G.”

It added: “Given the strong demand for 5G applications and the change in the models of how businesses will collaborate in the world of 5G, ZTE and its partners jointly carried out a large number of exploratory projects in 5G industry applications, promoted cross-industry integration and development, advocated for the implementation of intelligent ports, intelligent industry, intelligent security and other industry applications, in a move to build a healthy and complete industrial ecosystem together.”