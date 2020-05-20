Zoomlion launches industrial IoT platform to enable accelerated digital transformations

A subsidiary of China’s Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology, ZValley Industry Internet Company, has successfully launched its ZValley OS industrial IoT platform

The platform has been designed to facilitate the uptake of digital technologies amongst more traditional companies in the agriculture, manufacturing, smart city and industrial fintech sectors.

In its press release, Zoomlion said that ZValley OS has already connected over 200,000 equipment assets whilst adding 300GB each month to its 40TB cloud storage capacity.

The accessible but secure platform transfers data via encrypted messages over mobile internet for analysis, and the data is then stored in the cloud.

"The launch of ZValley OS further enhances Zoomlion's lead in Industrial Internet capabilities, it will also accelerate the company's transformation and upgrading from an equipment manufacturer to manufacturing service provider," said Wang Xiaodong, CEO of ZValley, said in the press statement.

ZValley, which specialises in cloud computing, IoT technology, AI, blockchain and big data, was established by parent firm Zoomlion as a means to assist firms with their digital transformation initiatives.

Zoomlion’s statement noted that the firm has released an array of intelligent 4.0 products over the past year, with nine launching in the first half of 2018.

These new products included two cloud-enabled truck crane models which are equipped with remote diagnosis and equipment management capabilities coordinated through a mobile app.