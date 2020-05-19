Zara Store Launches Today in Sydney

Written BY: M.mcnamara

Fashionistas are buzzing about the opening of the first Zara store today at the Pitt Street Mall in Sydney.

The Spanish fashion chain hosted a VIP opening last night for 500 guests at the store, including big names like Tim Ross and Mark McInnes, to come check out the latest duds from the good quality-low cost retail store. What sets Zara apart from other similarly priced retailers? The company sends out new styles to all stores globally twice a week and if a design does not sell within a week, it is removed from the store and replaced by a new one.

The three-floor, 1400 square metre Zara Sydney store is filled with bright colours to reflect the Australian climate. “The global trend is colour,” Zara's chief communications officer Jesus Echevarria said, according to The Australian. “[In Australia] this trend is adapted to the fabrics that are needed for the season that we are now in.”

“Items available include a leopard print cardigan for $59.95, sleeve cotton tops for $19.95 and jeans for $69.95. Mr Echevarria attributed Zara's success to focusing on customer feedback and being reactive to their comments. Store managers in Sydney will carry out a daily sales analysis and order new stock twice a week, which will arrive from Spain within 48 hours,” according to news.com.au.

Zara will open a Melbourne store in June, taking Zara's total to more than 700 stores in 78 countries. Zara stores are likely to pop up in major cities like Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane before the year end.