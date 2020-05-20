Yili retains top spot in Asian dairy, announces investment plans for Southeast Asia

Leading Chinese dairy company Yili Group has retained its market-leading position in Asia, according to Brand Finance’s Annual Report on the World’s Most Valuable Food and Soft Drink Brands.

The report marked Yili as the third most valuable food brand in the world and, for the second year running, the second most valuable global dairy brand.

"It is an honor to receive such high recognition from Brand Finance," says Yipeng Zhang, Vice President of Yili Group, in the firm’s 18 July press release.

"Our success is not only due to the 'Smart Dairy' strategy, which helped boost Yili's brand value, but also the co-construction of the 'Global Health Ecosystem' with our international partners, which has enabled us to deliver stable growth."

On 19 July, the company announced its plans to accelerate its business in the Southeast Asian market with significant investment and a desire to bring more quality dairy products to the region’s customers.

In its statement on the matter, Yili said it aims to contribute to the development of Southeast Asia’s entire industrial chain across the dairy industry, generate employment opportunities and support economic growth.

"Southeast Asia, the region with the fastest economic growth rate in the world, has almost unlimited potential; particularly in the development of the dairy industry", said Zhang.

"In the future, Yili will diversify investment in Southeast Asian countries, bringing health products and concepts, and will also share new opportunities with local partners."