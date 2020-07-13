Worley increases its O&M capabilities with TWPS acquisition

Worley - a global engineering company that provides project delivery and consulting services to the resources and energy sectors, as well as complex process industries - has acquired Ferrovial’s 50% shareholding of TW Power Services Pty Ltd (TWPS), resulting in a 100% ownership.

The acquisition will boost Worley’s operations and maintenance (O&M) provisions for its critical infrastructure projects in Australia New Zealand and South East Asia (APAC).

Dating back to 2004, Worley established TW Power Services - one of the largest independent operations and maintenance service providers in Australia’s power sector - with 700 employees. TW Power Services currently has contracts to operate and maintain more than 12GW of diverse power technology facilities which include power stations that are fuelled by renewable energy sources and gas pipeline assets.

This acquisition will improve Worley’s existing global power business, adding to the group’s already established O&M activities which currently service more than US$100bn in critical infrastructure assets in Australia alone.

Commenting on the acquisition, Worley’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ashton, expresses the company’s excitement at the opportunities provided by the acquisition. “We’re excited by the opportunities that will result from bringing TWPS into the Worley Group. This acquisition will accelerate the role we play in supporting our customers through the energy transition and digitalization of our industry, while enhancing our global operations and maintenance capability.”

“Through the commitment of an outstanding team, TWPS has become a leader in developing and applying digital technology to optimise and improve the effectiveness of O&M services for power generation in Asia Pacific.Having played a major role in the development of TWPS, our visions for the future are well aligned and the opportunities ahead will cement our combined position as a partner of choice for customers navigating energy transition and digital transformation challenges,” added Worley’s Regional Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand, Gillian Cagney.

Alongside its increased O&M capabilities, additional benefits Worley will see as a result of the acquisition includes:

Partnering TW Power Services’ onshore wind capabilities with Worley’s offshore wind capabilities known as 3sun , the combination will enhance the company’s capabilities to produce an industry leading service offering for the global independent power market

Leveraging TW Power Services' leadership when it comes to the development and application of digital technologies within its O&M services across Worley's entire global O&M business

Combining experience in O&M with technical and delivery expertise to support customers across the full asset life cycle

Deployment of TW Power Services experience, systems and experience across Worley’s different global power technologies

