Women Encouraged to Join Mining Industry

The Queensland Government has announced a new incentive to attract women to Australia’s mining industry, Australian Mining reported today.

A scholarship program available to women who study and go on to work in the mining sector has been offered in an effort to shake up what has previously been a male-dominated industry. Currently, women represent less than half of the mining industry’s workforce.

According to John-Paul Langbroek, the State Minister for Education, Training and Employment, 500 scholarships of up to $20,000 over four years will go to women studying subjects including agricultural science, architecture, engineering, geological science, building services and IT. Scholarships are available from Certificate IV through to postgraduate levels.

"This is a great opportunity to boost female participation in traditionally male-dominated industries and train more skilled workers for the areas that need them most," Mr Langbroek told The Bulletin.

Applications for these scholarships may be found here and will be closed this Friday, October 12.