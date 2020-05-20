Why UK investors will look to China in 2017

Investors from the UK are confident that Chinese equities will deliver the best returns in 2017 in, according to a recent poll.

Despite the slowdown of China's economy in recent years, alongside a fall in the value of the reminbi, investors from the UK remain confident. According to the survey of 9,000 investors undertaken by Interactive Investor, 27.7 percent believe China will do better than other major regions.

China rose to the top from fifth place last year. This has been driven by a number of factors influencing the UK investment scene. The dollar being at a 14 year high is perhaps chief among these reasons, as well as increased uncertainty following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union earlier in the year.

One of the biggest fears in London at the moment seems to be that the capital’s financial services industry will move to mainland Europe as EU member states seek to capitalise on Brexit and punish the island nation for leaving.

