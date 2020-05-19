Why BASF is broadening its presence in the Asia Pacific

BASF, the world’s largest chemical producer, is expanding the scope of its research and development (R&D) capabilities in the Asia Pacific, as it attempts to locate around a quarter of its global R&D activities in the region.

As was initially reported by our sister site Manufacturing Global, the second phase of the German-based company’s A$137 million Innovation Campus Asia Pacific has opened at the company’s Greater China headquarters in Pudong, Shanghai.

“The Innovation Campus is BASF’s largest R&D center in the region and an important location in BASF’s global research and development network. The expansion will boost our power to innovate in Asia Pacific for Asia Pacific – and the world,” said Dr. Martin Brudermüller, BASF’s Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer.

Innovation is an important aspect of BASF’s “We Create Chemistry” strategy, as success in the global market is often predicated on having a strong presence in key regions. With close proximity to the vibrant R&D community in China and in the Asia Pacific, BASF’s Pudong site comprises R&D, production and marketing functions, serving as an integrated platform to co-create innovations and applications together with customers in the region.

With the company primarily focused on advanced materials and systems, the expansion adds new areas such as formulations and chemical processes and engineering.

“The new facilities will enable BASF to better serve growth industries such as automotive, construction, health and nutrition, and home and personal care in the region," said Sanjeev Gandhi, a member of BASF’s Board of Executive Directors and responsible for the Asia Pacific region. “As part of the expansion, a design center will be established to combine diverse competencies in the area of design-related materials and services, supporting active customer collaboration in this region.”

