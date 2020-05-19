What can be gained by attending Developing Northern Australia Conference 2015?

With so many exciting things happening in Australia, it’s easy to forget about less populated areas of the country.

After Business Review Australia previously unvailed the Top 10 tourist attractions in north-west Australia, here is the chance to give the often overlooked area the attention it deserves.

The annual Developing Northern Australia Conference will discuss critical issues in the regions north of the Tropic of Capricorn from Western Australia to Queensland and everything else in between. This is an area of about three million square kilometres with a population of around one million people.

The conference will be held July 20-22 at Rydges Southbank in Townsville in South Townsville, QLD, with intentions of engaging the drivers of growth in the agriculture, mining, energy, tourism and other developing sectors.

The north is filled with strategic importance, the biggest of which is its geographic proximity to Asian markets. This presents both challenges and opportunities that include defense and border security.

Issues in the region such as a sparse population, limited infrastructure and supply chain delivery are very important and crucial to the area’s prosperity. Meeting demand for skilled labour while also solving the region's unemployment will be discussed, as well as with management, ownership and access to national resources.

Hosted by the Association for Sustainability in Business Inc., those who attend will be informed of practical solutions and strategies that will assist the development of sustainable practices in livable and healthy cities. Some of these include waste management and recycling, natural resources and renewable energy, population growth and food production as well as regional development.

Bringing together people of business, academics, NGOs, community groups and all tiers of government will make sure conversations and opportunities to address unique topics relevant to the region’s future will take place at the three-day event.

Some of the confirmed keynote speakers include Pilbara Development Commission acting CEO Terry Hill, Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia (ISCA) CEO Antony Sprigg, Northern Land Council CEO Joe Morrison and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority chairman and CEO Russell Reichelt.

The forum will provide delegates who live, work and represent the various communities and industry sectors in the region, giving those who attend an opportunity to network, engage and formulate new partnerships and solutions.

