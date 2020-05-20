Virgin Australia appoints experienced exec Paul Scurrah as CEO and Managing Director

Virgin Australia Group has announced the appointment of its new CEO and Managing Director, selecting Paul Scurrah to helm the firm’s operations

The selection comes following a meticulous worldwide search, and the company will now leverage Scurrah’s extensive experience as a business leader garnered through CEO positions at DP World Australia and Queensland Rail and Executive General Management roles at Tourism Queensland, Flight Centre, and Aurizon.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Scurrah as Virgin Australia Group CEO and Managing Director,” said Virgin Australia Group Chairman Elizabeth Bryan in the firm’s news release.

“Paul is a highly regarded business leader in Australia and his appointment is testament to his strong leadership credentials which include more than 20 years’ experience in transport, logistics, travel and aviation.”

Scurrah said: “Leading the Virgin Australia Group is an immense honour and privilege.

“The Group has positioned itself as a real competitor in the market with its ability to deliver across all segments and I am excited to be joining such a progressive and innovative business. I look forward to meeting the team and building on the Group’s success.”

Scurrah will take up the mantle on 25 March 2019, with current CEO and MD John Borghetti set to step down the same day.