[VIDEO]: Business School partners with UN Women

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The University of Sydney Business School is partnering with UN Women National Committee Australia to offer unique opportunities to women within the program. The joint effort will promote gender equality at the highest levels of public, corporate and not-for-profit sectors, and includes work and scholarship options for female students. UN Women Australia’s Executive Director announced the news at an International Women’s Day event in Sydney. She’s hoping the program will generate interest across the country. One MBA scholarship and two industry placement opportunities for undergraduate students will be made available. Watch the video below to learn more about this effort:

 

 

