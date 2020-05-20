Sydney University AI Hub recognised for RPA implementation success

At the Blue Prism World event in London it was announced that the Sydney University AI Hub has been awarded the Rookie of the Year award in recognition of its robotic process automation (RPA) implementation for the benefit of staff and students.

Blue Prism is a global pioneer and leader in RPA, with governments and business leaders among its clients worldwide.

The automation-focused hub was launched in 2018 to drive the use of RPA at the university, enabling staff to focus on other tasks while RPA automates repetitive process and reducing the risk of human error.

33 processes across six areas, including student administration, finance, human resources, campus infrastructure and IT, have been automated so far through the partnership between the University and EY Australia that has leveraged the Blue Prism platform.

“The AI Hub team has had an immediate and significant impact on service improvement, implementing a range of automated processes to improve student and staff experience while mitigating the challenges of disaggregation, complexity and volume for staff and students,” said Steve Blunt, General Manager of the AI Hub, in the University’s press release.

“Our decision to focus on a service improvement ethos as the overarching metric has seen the AI Hub gain momentum across the University in a very short period. Business units across the University are seeking out the automation team as they see the tangible benefits for their staff,”

Rob Mills, Blue Prism’s VP of ANZ added: “This award demonstrates what is possible when organisations have a clear vision, a robust roadmap and exemplary internal communications around RPA deployments. The University of Sydney is a deserving winner and we look forward to seeing the ROI and tangible business value that AI Hub continues to develop.”