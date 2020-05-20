Huawei Cloud expands to Singapore

The cloud computing arm of Chinese tech giant Huawei, Huawei Cloud, has announced its expansion into Singapore, continuing the extension of the reach of its AI capabilities and full-stack cloud platform across the Asia Pacific region.

According to its 20 February press release, Huawei Cloud intends to develop its Singaporean operations into one of its largest outside of China, with plans to build its AI operations in Singapore.

Huawei Cloud aims for its AI capabilities to facilitate AI adoption in the region, offering innovative solutions to businesses of all sizes with a focus on affordability, reliability, and inclusiveness.

In the company’s press release, Roben Wang, President of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific, said, "Huawei Cloud is proud to strategically invest in Singapore region, expanding our presence across Asia Pacific with the support of local and global ICT ecosystem partners.

“We look forward to providing stable, secure, and scalable cloud platform for both local as well as Chinese-funded enterprises with overseas expansion plans.

"These cloud services, which offer low latency and high cost-efficiency, will leverage the high-performance chips, servers, storage and network equipment that Huawei has developed, as well as the high-speed networks we have constructed with carriers in Asia Pacific."

Jeffrey Liu, President of Huawei South Pacific, added:

“We are ready to help local governments and enterprises implement their digital transformation strategies through exciting new technologies such as cloud computing and AI.

“In addition, Huawei Cloud will launch a skill training and recruitment plan for the Asia Pacific region, providing more employment opportunities and professional training programs for talent."