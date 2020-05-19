Uber to launch its ridesharing service in Melbourne

The US-based peer-to-peer ride hailing platform, Uber, has announced that it will be launching its ridesharing platform in Melbourne.

UberPool, which was piloted in Sydney in April earlier this year, will be available in Melbourne from 11 June.

The service aims to combat congestion in the city by offering Uber users the option to share car rides with those headed in similar directions.

Users of the app can select the option to share their journey, which will also save money on the cost of the fare.

“After testing out the service in Sydney, we’re excited to be launching UberPool in Melbourne,” commented Lucas Groeneveld, State Manager for Victoria and Tasmania, at Uber.

“UberPool helps make it easy and affordable for people going in a similar direction to share the trip and save some money.

“We’re confident that over time, UberPool will help solve congestion on Melbourne roads, and allow a quicker, more enjoyable commute.”

According to the Austroads Congestion and Reliability review, there is a strong decline the quality of living when congestion hits 40%.