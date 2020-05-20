Toyota announces intention to resume all operations by Thursday following earthquake

The Japan-based automotive manufacturer, Toyota, has confirmed it will continue its operations at all its domestic plants by Thursday (13 September) following last week’s earthquake, Reuters reports.

It has been announced that partial production will commence on Tuesday (11 September) at a few plants, as well as those close to Toyota’s base in Aichi Prefecture, with any remaining sites opening again on Thursday.

After the earthquake, Toyota stopped production at 16 of its 18 domestic plants that create the company’s vehicles as it monitored the supply chain impact of a stoppage at a transmission plant in Hokkaido, which provides Toyota with its assembly plants at home and abroad.

Power was lost all over the island which saw Toyota’s operations in the region halted immediately and was not restored for two days.

The facility in Hokkaido produces transmissions for gasoline vehicles, transaxles for hybrid gasoline cars and other components, in addition to shipping components domestically and globally for use on popular designs such as the RAV4 SUV, Corolla and Lexus NX and RX SUVs.

Japan’s 6.7 magnitude earthquake caused 44 deaths as well as resulting in hundreds of injuries.