Top 10 Universities in Asia

US News and World Report ranked the top 100 universities globally. We take a look at the top ten ranked universities in Asia.

10. University of Science and Technology of China (USTC)

Founded in 1958 and moving to the city of Hefei in 1970, USTC has five campuses in the capital of Anhui province, China. The university was originally set up by the Chinese government to address the country’s expanding science and technology needs as well as its growing influence on the world stage.

Regarded as the “Cradle of Scientific Elites” in China, it is the only university in the country to operate two national laboratories: the National Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory and the Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at the Microscale.

According to US News and World report, the university’s international students comprise 1.5% of the total student population.

9. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)

According to Times Higher Education, research university HKUST ranks as the best of the world’s top 250 young universities, having been established in 1991.

Ranked at #65 for its global research reputation, the university has made significant strides in its aim of becoming a world-renowned research powerhouse.

As of September 2018, HKUST has 15,555 enrolled students, with 9,995 of those being undergraduates and the remainder studying at postgraduate level.

8. Seoul National University (SNU)

Founded in 1946, SNU is the largest university in the Republic of South Korea. It has 15 colleges, 11 professional schools and one graduate school. The institution has 2,609 full-time faculty, 16,511 undergraduate students and 11,591 graduate students. Its professional degree offerings include law, medicine and public health.

The largest campus in the SNU system covers over 4,000 sq. metres of space and contains over 400 buildings.

Among world universities, SNU is ranked #129 by US News and World Report. Meanwhile, the university’s research reputation has been ranked #3 compared to other schools in the region.

7. Kyoto University

Kyoto University was formerly known as Kyoto Imperial University until it changed its name in 1947. Today, the school had 22,000 students in total enrolled in 2018 (graduate and undergraduate) with 2,699 faculty teaching full-time. Kyoto University offers 18 graduate schools and 13 research schools (within these colleges lie the departments offering professional degrees under the Japanese system).

Kyoto University is tied at #119 among world universities and is the #2 ranked university in Japan. It is also ranked #2 among Asian schools in research. Nine people associated with the school have been Nobel laureates.

6. University of Hong Kong

The University of Hong Kong was founded in 1911 when Hong Kong was still a British territory. There are 17,007 undergraduate students and 12,092 graduate students attending, with 1,800 faculty employed full-time.

US News and World Report ranked the university as the top school in Hong Kong and the #103 university worldwide. It earned the ranking of #6 in terms of research reputation in the Asian region, and is 28th globally in microbiology.

5. Peking University

Peking University (PKU) was founded in 1898 as the Imperial University of Beijing. It has 42,450 total students, making it the second largest university in China. There are 4,775 faculty members employed there. PKU has 30 colleges and 12 departments, along with 199 specialties for the master’s degree and 173 for the doctorate.

The school’s regional research reputation is #5 in Asia. It is the #68 university globally and the 10th highest worldwide ranking in the Materials Science program.

4. The University of Tokyo

UTokyo, or Todai, was the first university as decreed by the Meiji government in 1877. 27,654 students were enrolled in the university in total in 2018, with half of these being graduate students and half being undergraduate. Just over 800 of those students were enrolled in professional degree programs. The school employs about 2,200 full-time instructors and 200 part-time.

UTokyo has the top research reputation in Asia according to US News and World Report. The school claims nine Nobel laureates in association with the institution. It is rated the #62 university worldwide, and its physics department is #8 in the world.

3. Tsinghua University

The highest rated university in China is rated #50 in the world by US News and World Report. The Qing Empire established the school in 1911 and it became a national school in 1925 after the Cultural Revolution. There are currently 36,912 students enrolled in total and 3,465 faculty providing instruction. The school has 20 colleges and 58 departments.

US News and World Report ranks Tsinghua highly in several areas of study. It is in the top ten globally in four disciplines, with #1 rankings in chemistry and engineering. Its research reputation is #4. Two persons associated with the university were Nobel laureates.

2. Nanyang Technological University

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is the second-largest and second-ranked university in Singapore. US News and World Report ranks the school at #49 worldwide. It was founded as Nanyang University under British colonial rule.

The university has 33,000 students total, and 8,000 of them are graduate students. Most of the employees are involved in research full-time, though there are 1,775 members of the faculty employed.

NTU’s regional research reputation is #24. However, US News and World Report ranks the institution highly worldwide in the technical disciplines, ranking in the top five in its major areas of focus, including a top-ranked materials science program. It is also ranked in the top-five for its chemistry, engineering and computer science courses.

1. National University of Singapore

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is the highest rated university in Asia according to US News and World Report. It is also recognized as the top Asian university by the QS World University ranking. It was founded in 1905 as a medical school and is now the largest liberal arts school in Singapore.

NUS has 30,100 undergraduate students studying in 13 colleges and 10,100 graduate students studying across four colleges. There are 2,600 faculty and 4,000 full-time researchers.

US News and World Report ranks NUS at #38 out of all universities in the world. Its regional research reputation is #13. The school has several departments ranking in the top ten globally, including the #2 rated engineering department and the #4 rated computer science department.

