New online INSEAD program to help executives lead today

Leading business school INSEAD has unveiled a brand-new program for executives, designed to help them lead in today’s increasingly complex and rapidly changing business world.

This comes as the world faces multiple disruptions post-pandemic, from supply chain challenges to geopolitical and energy crises, and as leaders struggle to detect the trends and shifts impacting businesses today.

In response, INSEAD – which is widely regarded as being at the forefront of innovation and is one of the leading business schools worldwide dedicated to delivering immersive online executive experiences – has spent the last few years analysing the changing face of business and the changing needs of executives.

The result is a truly transformational program designed to help executives respond to the volatile and ambiguous contexts today, and to look beyond short-term gains to understand the larger context and create sustainable value and impact for stakeholders.

Titled LEAD ­ Lead, Engage, Advance, Drive – and set to welcome the first intake of executives in November 2022, the program offers the tools and techniques to help executives know precisely where to focus energy and resources by basing it on three core pillars – Sensing Value, Delivering Value and Sustaining Value.

“As leaders grapple with today’s complex world, they look to create lasting value amidst all the noise and obstacles,” says Charles Galunic , Program Director for INSEAD LEAD and Professor of Organisational Behaviour. “The impactful and rigorous 12-month learning journey helps executives to see the world through multiple lenses and drive meaningful impact and relevant results.”

Design and content of program reflects changing world of business and executives

It’s not just the program’s content that reflects the changing world, but the design of the program with its 12-month online capability.

The program leverages INSEAD's proficiency in online, virtual and blended learning to deliver high-impact, multi-dimensional and interactive learning experiences.

Executives can learn at a pace convenient to their schedules, while the unique design of the course means that complex concepts are delivered in short snippets in a comprehensible way via online and asynchronous delivery.

The learning journey is further enhanced by live (synchronous) touchpoints, live virtual presentations, and an in-person capstone at INSEAD Europe campus, where they can engage with INSEAD faculty, coaches, and an international peer community.

“The unique learning design is an excellent fit for busy executives looking to advance their career and make an impact,” says Severine Guilloux , INSEAD Chief Marketing Officer.

The deadline to apply for the first intake is 14 November 2022, with the program starting on 29 November. The cost is €19,950.

INSEAD’s executive programs are consistently ranked among the world’s best

Dubbed the Business School of the World, INSEAD is one of the world’s leading, largest, and most prestigious graduate business schools and has raised more than 208,000 executives since its inception in France in 1967.

Offering a truly global educational experience, INSEAD has locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi) and North America (San Francisco) along with alliances with top institutions and boasts 165 renowned faculty members from 41 countries.

INSEAD is renowned for its executive education programmes , including its Executive MBA program and Global Executive MBA, both consistently ranked among the world’s best, with its MBA ranked third best in the world for 2022 by the Financial Times.

More than 11,000 executives participate each year, and since the launch of its executive online programs in 2014, more than 50,000 executives have studied remotely here.

INSEAD LEAD program