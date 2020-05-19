Top 10 tallest commercial buildings in Australia

10. MLC Centre – 748 ft

The MLC Centre, located in Sydney, was completed in 1977 following five years of construction work on the tower. Designed by Australian-based architecture firm Harry Seidler and Associates, the MLC Centre was the tallest building in Australia and the second tallest concrete building in the world when it was completed. Standing at 748 ft with 60 above ground floors and eight underground levels, the structure also boasts 33 elevators and over 1mn sq ft of floor space.

9. Brookfield Place – 769 ft

Constructed in 2012, Brookfield Place is a composite office tower in Perth, Australia and is the second tallest building in Western Australia. Initially proposed in 2007, the building was designed by Fitzpatrick + Partners and currently houses a variety of bars, dining venues and shopping opportunities along with 334 parking spaces, while also acting as a commercial office block. The main tenant of the building is BHP Billiton, an Anglo-Australian mining and petroleum company which has its main headquarters in Melbourne.

8. Deutsche Bank Place – 787 ft

With its distinctive stepped profile and steel columns, Deutsche Bank Place is a 787 ft office tower found at 126 Phillip Street, Sydney. Construction was proposed in 1997 and building work came to a close in 2005 with the architecture firm Foster + Partners being responsible for the building’s eye-catching design. The building is owned by Investa Property Group and its current tenants include German investment bank Deutsche Bank, international law firm Allens and global management consultancy Brain & Company.

7. Citigroup Centre - 797 ft

Citigroup Centre, also known as Park Plaza, is a 50-storey tower with 41 floors of office space, five levels of underground parking for visitors and tenants and four floors of commercial retail space. There is also an underground retail arcade that connects the lower ground floor to the Queen Victoria Building and Town Hall Station. The building, designed by architecture firm Crone, was completed in 2000 and is the second tallest building in Sydney.

6. Chifley Tower – 801 ft

The tallest building in Sydney at 801 ft, Chifley Tower is a 50-storey office block found at 2 Chifley Square. Primarily a commercial building, over 30 law firms, financial institutions and corporations have offices located within the tower such as Australian investment firm Ariadne Administration LTD and the world’s largest asset management company BlackRock. Although construction on the building was finished in 1992, a 10 ft lightning pole was added to the top of the structure in 2000, increasing its height from 791 ft to 801 ft. The tower, and the square in which it is found, is named after former Australian Prime Minister Ben Chifley.

5. Central Park Tower – 817 ft

Central Park Tower, named after the green space found at the base of the structure, is a 52 floor, 817 ft tall tower in Perth. Constructed in 1992, it has been the tallest building in Perth since completion. Major tenants currently operating within the complex include mining company Rio Tinto whose logo currently resides at the top of the tower, law firm DLA Piper and internet service provider Westnet. Since 2001, Central Park Tower has hosted an annual stair climb up to raise money for MS Australia.

4. Rialto Towers – 824 ft

The tallest office building in the southern hemisphere when it was built in 1986, the 824 ft Rialto Towers in Melbourne rises as two interlinked reinforced concrete towers which reach 43 and 63 floors respectively. Rialto also featured Melbourne’s first public observation deck on its 55th floor up until its closure in 2009. The following year the fine dining restaurant Vue De Monde and cocktail bar Lui Bar opened in its place in 2010.

3. 1 William Street – 852 ft

1 William Street stands at 852 ft and is the tallest building in the city of Brisbane. It has 46 floors, three underground levels housing 318 parking spaces, and 24 elevators. It cost $650mn and was designed by architecture firm Woods Bagot, being proposed for construction in 2012. From 1982 to 2013 the site was used as a government car park until construction on 1 William Street began. The building is often referred to by locals and the media as the ‘Tower of Power’ due to the perceived political importance of the structure which is entirely occupied by Queensland Government public servants.

2. 101 Collins Street – 853 ft

Designed by Denton Corker Marshall and built in 1991, 101 Collins Street and has 891,000 sq ft of gross floor area. Over the building’s 50 floors there are over 60 commercial tenants including law firm Allens, investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Australia and asset managers BlackRock. To make room for 101 Collins Street, the CRA (Consolidated Zinc Building), which was the tallest building in Melbourne when it was built in 1962, was demolished.

1. 120 Collins Street – 869 ft

The tallest commercial – and third tallest overall – building in Australia, 120 Collins Street is 869 ft tall and was constructed in 1991. Built in a postmodern style in homage to the art deco buildings of New York, the architecture firm Hassell was responsible for the design in association with Daryl Jackson. It was the tallest building in Melbourne until the residential Eureka Tower was built in 2006. 120 Collins Street is home to a number of high profile tenants, including Japanese multinational Mitsubishi, investment banks Citigroup and Rothschild and real estate investment management firm Qualitas.

