Top 10 fastest growing companies in Australia

10. Connected Analytics (three-year year-on-year (YoY) growth 102.5%)

Connected Analytics is a privately owned and registered Australian company that posted a 2016 revenue of $4.01mn. A professional services business dedicated to helping organisations use information to gain insight and make better decisions, Connected Analytics uses a business model based on ‘an absolute commitment to delivery excellence and to an employment proposition that provides our clients with access to some of the best talent in our industry’.

9. JV Recruitment (3-year YoY growth 103.8%)

JV recruitment was founded in 2009 and reported its 2016 revenue as $14mn. The company provides a people-orientated approach to recruitment in the areas of construction, logistics, manufacturing and business support. It recruits across permanent, contract and labour hire staffing solutions and boasts a 96% placement success rate, with 60-80 labour assignments per day. It is currently directed by the company founder, Stuart Campbell, and is headquartered in Melbourne.

8. Reliance Real Estate (three-year YoY growth 108.8%)

Reliance Real Estate has been established as an independently owned and operated company in the Wyndham area with offices based in Werribee, Point Cook, Melton, and Tarneit office. It’s been around since 2011 when it had just four employees. Reliance has grown rapidly since and now has over 60 staff and a 2016 revenue of $4.67mn.

7 Hunter Mason (three-year YoY growth 118.6%)

Hunter Mason is a five-year-old construction management consultancy company headquartered in Sydney. The company delivers fitout and refurbishment services to the real estate industry and reported a 2016 revenue of $29.93mn. Owner Matthew Callender manages a team of over 20 and the company has notable partners including Accenture, Uber and Vodafone. Its most recent clients have also included booking.com, Jacobs and Qantas.

6. MYdeal.com (three-year YoY growth 124%)

MyDeal.com.au is an Australian online retail marketplace, connecting millions of consumers with thousands of Australian retailers since 2011 with over 2mn parcels shipped nationwide. The homeware and fashion site currently sells over 100,000 items and posted $29.55mn in revenue for 2016.

5. Alegre (three-year YoY growth 127.7%)

Electronics trade-in specialists Alegre have been capitalising on the used smartphone and tablet market since 2012 and posted a 2016 revenue of $27.9mn. The Alegre Trade In programme delivers an enterprising buyback solution described as ‘market leading’.

4. Evolution Health (three-year YoY growth 129.1%)

Evolution Health is a family owned Australian company established in 2006 which posted a 2016 revenue of $71.85mn. Evolution is a brand owner, manufacturer and supplier of a range of nutritional health supplements and products. Building on more than 20 years of manufacturing expertise in therapeutic products through sister company Ultra Mix, Evolution Health is a vibrant new player in the health and complementary medicine industry for the Australian and global marketplace.

3. Octopus Deploy (three-year YoY growth 133.3%)

Octopus Deploy is the most popular deployment automation server in the world with over 20,000 companies using its Octopus to automate NET, Java and other application deployments to their servers. It has achieved 12mn deployments to date and over 220,000 machines are running its service, Tentacle. 2016 saw Octopus post a revenue of $8.61mn.

2. Prospa (three-year YoY growth unreported)

Australia’s number one lender to small businesses for loans up to $250,000, Prospa has provided funds totalling $500mn. Prospa offers business loans of between $5,000 and $250,000 with no security required to access up to $100,000. Application takes just 10 minutes and clients can get same day approval. Funding is possible within 24 hours. Using a smart proprietary technology platform, Prospa focuses on the health of a business to determine its credit-worthiness. Its 2016 revenue was $56.36mn.

1.TripADeal (three-year YoY growth unreported)

TripADeal is Australia’s most popular online travel company which makes ‘travel dreams come true by offering bucket list adventures at unbelievable prices’. Voted Best Online Travel Agency 2017 by the National Travel Industry, its growing team of travel experts are all based in Byron Bay on the east coast. TripaADeal posted a 2016 revenue of $89.88mn

