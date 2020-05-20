Tickets for Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail line to go on sale 10 September

MTR Corporation, operator of the long-awaited Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong express rail link (XRL), has said tickets for the line will go on sale on Monday

Adi Lau Tin-shing, operations director at MTR, said there will be ample tickets to meet demand, and that up to 60% of the total tickets would go on sale in Hong Kong.

The line officially opens on 23 September, and at least 10 trains will run on opening day. “The inaugural train to Guangzhou South is due to leave at 8.30am”, the South China Morning Post said.

Over the course of three years there had been significant delays to the construction of the Hong Kong section of the ambitious line.

Total costs of the project added an additional third to its original budget, reaching HK$84.4bn.

In August, Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan said, “We are pretty confident that the high-speed rail will not be incurring any loss in the future”.

See more:

It is expected that the line will carry 80,000 passengers each day.

As customs clearance will be in operation at various checkpoints, luggage exceeding certain dimensions must be transported via a courier firm to the relevant destination.

Commercial direction of MTR, Jeny Yeung Mei-chun, said that “baggage will definitely not be able to be delivered until the next day at least”.

SCMP reported her as continuing: “We are in talks with the baggage delivery contractor and [sic] see if it can speed up the process”.