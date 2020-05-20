Article
Leadership & Strategy
Tickets for Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail line to go on sale 10 September
May 20, 2020
undefined mins
MTR Corporation, operator of the long-awaited Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong express rail link (XRL), has said tickets for the line will go on sale on Monday
Adi Lau Tin-shing, operations director at MTR, said there will be ample tickets to meet demand, and that up to 60% of the total tickets would go on sale in Hong Kong.
The line officially opens on 23 September, and at least 10 trains will run on opening day. “The inaugural train to Guangzhou South is due to leave at 8.30am”, the South China Morning Post said.
Over the course of three years there had been significant delays to the construction of the Hong Kong section of the ambitious line.
Total costs of the project added an additional third to its original budget, reaching HK$84.4bn.
In August, Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan said, “We are pretty confident that the high-speed rail will not be incurring any loss in the future”.
See more:
- WeChat rival Bullet Message to invest US$146mn in customer acquisition drive
- Top 10 hotels for business events in Asia-Pacific
- The People’s Bank of China launches pilot blockchain platform for trials and testing
It is expected that the line will carry 80,000 passengers each day.
As customs clearance will be in operation at various checkpoints, luggage exceeding certain dimensions must be transported via a courier firm to the relevant destination.
Commercial direction of MTR, Jeny Yeung Mei-chun, said that “baggage will definitely not be able to be delivered until the next day at least”.
SCMP reported her as continuing: “We are in talks with the baggage delivery contractor and [sic] see if it can speed up the process”.
- Why Hong Kong’s IPO market is set to bounce backCorporate Finance
- Investor confidence returns for Hong Kong’s rising affluentLeadership & Strategy
- Mainland China & Hong Kong: most active IPO year since 2011Corporate Finance
- AirTrunk launches first Hong Kong hyperscale data centreTechnology
RelatedContent