Three Fairfax Editors Quit In a Single Day

It isn’t only the broadsheets that are shrinking in size at Fairfax Media: the staff is also starting to dwindle.

In a single swoop today, the Sydney Morning Herald’s editor-in-chief, Peter Fray, and editor, Amanda Wilson, are stepping down from the newspaper. Paul Ramadge, editor of The Age, also announced his resignation today.

The statements come one week after Fairfax announced major changes within its newsrooms, including cutting 1,900 jobs.

“Change on this scale is never easy. I know, because I've seen a lot of change in the 17 years I've been here,” Ms Wilson announced to the SMH newsroom today. “And in recent years as editor or Peter's deputy I've had to oversee some huge and really tough changes, and push through very big cuts to our resources.

"So this is the right time for me to hand over the reins to someone else and let them lead this transition."

Ms Wilson will finish this Friday.

In an announcement by Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood, he said of Mr Fray, "Peter has contributed greatly to the transformation of Fairfax from a print only to a genuine multiplatform media company. Peter excelled as an editor and publisher combining his great feel for journalism with an ability to get the best out of his people.”

Mr Fray will finish in two weeks.

Mr Ramadge announced to The Age staff that he is leaving to pursue other challenges.

"I'm leaving an organisation that has been my passion, my every day and really a place of learning for 16 years," he told the Age Online.

"But also have some growing excitement about how I may be able to use my skills elsewhere."