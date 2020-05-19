Third time lucky? Taco Bell returns to Australia once again

Tex mex food chain Taco Bell is coming back to Australia for a third attempt to make headway in the country’s quick service restaurant (QSR) market.

The US chain looks set to open a store in Brisbane as other companies offering a similar food offering show signs of growth in the country.

Taco Bell has some serious finance behind it, with the chain’s license owned by Collins Food Limited Australia, operator of numerous KFC franchises.

Having already failed to establish itself twice in the Australian market, Taco Bell will be hoping its fortunes are significantly different this time around.

It first arrived in the 1980s, only to leave after it was ordered to change names following a case made by Taco Bell’s Casa, a restaurant in Sydney.

The company returned in 1997 and lasted around eight years before once again withdrawing in 2005. However, industry analysts have speculated a third arrival for several years, especially given how popular Mexican food has become in many parts of Australia.

The opening date of the store in Brisbane is as yet unknown.