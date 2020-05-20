The October edition of Business Chief Asia Pacific is now live!

Welcome to October’s Asia Pacific edition of Business Chief, bringing you the latest news and insight throughout the region

Safilo Group, which manages everything from the design and creation to the supply and distribution of eyewear, produces products for all sorts of brands including Bobbi Brown and Marc Jacobs.

Catherine Sturman caught up with Jorge Gonzalez, the company’s Director of Sourcing APAC, for our October cover feature, who was keen to explain why the end-to-end service Safilo provides its partners is essential for success.

Elsewhere, Olivia Minnock speaks to Falk Weinreich, Senior Vice President at Colt Data Centre Services regarding the multinational company’s expansion across Asia and how it provides essential infrastructure as Asian companies and consumers alike go digital in droves.

Additionally, IDEX CEO Stan Swearingen argues that biometric fingerprint technology will be central to cashless payments within a matter of years – IDEX has not only partnered with US-based Mastercard, but also with Chinese companies Feitian and Jinco.

For our October City Focus, we’ve zoned in on the thriving city of Perth, and we’ve also brought you a list of Australia’s 10 most significant exports.

Don’t forget to check out our company profiles on SCT Group, Jabil, Coal Services Pty Ltd, BAI Communications, Brightstar Corp, Aditya Birla Group and Metro South Health.

Enjoy the issue!