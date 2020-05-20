Tencent collaborates with Merck in digital healthcare drive

WeChat owner and internet giant Tencent is set to collaborate with Merck, a leading science technology firm, on increasing public awareness of disease and providing digital platforms that offer accessible healthcare services in China

In Merck’s press release announcing the collaboration, the firm said the work would leverage its scientific leadership and expertise in tandem with Tencent’s internationally-renowned technological prowess, particularly in terms of its internet solutions and artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2018, Tencent underwent its first corporate restructure in six years to enhance its focus on cloud technology and smart industries, and platform and content management and growth.

“While we continue to stay committed to Consumer-Based Internet, we are also actively embracing Industrial Internet, with the healthcare field being an important focus.” Zhang Meng, Vice President of Tencent Medical, in Merck’s press release.

“We want to build on advanced internet platforms and artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing capabilities, and work with partners to make healthcare in China more convenient and efficient for all patients.”

Rogier Janssens, Managing Director and General Manager of Merck's Chinese biopharma unit, added:

"In this collaboration with Tencent, we will jointly explore the innovative combination of patient-centric healthcare management and digital platforms, which brings us one step closer to reaching our mission of transforming the lives of 40 million patients in China by 2025.”