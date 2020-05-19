Telstra’s Robyn Denholm to replace Elon Musk as Tesla Chair

The US-based automotive and energy storage company, Tesla, has named Robyn Denholm as its new Chair.

The Australian Executive will replace Elon Musk, who co-founded the company and has been its CEO since 2008 and Chair since 2015.

Prior to her appointment, Denholm held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy at Telstra.

The new Chair has served on the Tesla Board as an Independent Director since 2014.

“I believe in this company, I believe in its mission and I look forward to helping Elon and the Tesla team achieve sustainable profitability and drive long-term shareholder value,” remarked Denholm.

“Robyn has extensive experience in both the tech and auto industries, and she has made significant contributions as a Tesla Board member over the past four years in helping us become a profitable company,” noted Musk.

“I look forward to working even more closely with Robyn as we continue accelerating the advent of sustainable energy.”