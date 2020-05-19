Telstra unveils Connected Workplace product targeted at SMEs

The Australian telecommunications firm, Telstra, has revealed its Connected Workplace product.

The product will be used to integrate fixed and mobile applications and messaging services in a single unit, ZDNet reported.

The product will be targeted at small and medium-sized businesses, the firm announced at the Telstra Vantage 2018 keynote in Melbourne on 19 September.

The Connected Workplace app will be “very, very significant in the transformation of small to medium businesses”, stated Andy Penn, CEO of Telstra, claims ZDNet.

“I can honestly say that in the B2B side of the business, we haven't invested much in technology probably for 10 years,” remarked Brendon Riley, Outgoing Group Executive and soon-to-be CEO of Telstra InfraCo.

“So to stand up a new stack and then be able to announce our first new all-digital solution here at Vantage is very exciting.”

“It's a simple, pay-per-user, pay-per-month, flexible construct for small to medium business. It's digitally ordered, you can track the order digitally through the process, it's digitally provisioned, you'll get a digital PDF built.”

Connected Workplace was first announced by Riley when the firm unveiled its Telstra 2022 strategy earlier this year.