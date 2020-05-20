Telstra recognised as a top Australian firm for sustainability practices

Telstra has announced via the Telstra Exchange blog that it has been recognised by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in its Global Climate Change Index as one of Australia’s leading companies for improved environmental performance.

The CDP 2019 Climate A List is made up of companies from 127 countries which have made noteworthy advances in addressing climate change, with Telstra being one of only three Australian firms to make the cut.

Mining giant BHP and property development firm Stockland joined Telstra on the list.

“We’re proud of our recognition in CDP’s 2018 Climate A List, however there is plenty more to do,” said Pauline Gregg, Telstra’s General Manager of Environment, in the blog post.

“Telstra is committed to continuing to minimise our own greenhouse gas emissions and prepare our business to build in climate resilience. As a large telecommunications and technology company, we will continue to innovate and leverage technology to help our customers and our communities respond to climate change.”

The company’s work towards accelerating sustainable practices both internally and for partners has included the launch of the Cloud Calculator Tool which enables firms to estimate the carbon, cost, and time saved by switching got its cloud service, incentivising uptake.

In 2018, the firm invested AU$5mn in improving its facilities’ energy efficiency, as well as investing in solar photovoltaic solutions and combined energy storage.

Partnering with Fujitsu, Telstra has also produced the Australian SMARTer2030 report which promotes the environmental and financial benefits to firms who adopt and invest in sustainable information and communication technologies.