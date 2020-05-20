‘Tech for Good’ integral to Tencent mission as it partners with 25 multinationals

Tencent has introduced ‘Tech for Good’ as a key part of its company-wide vision and mission, joining with 25 multinational firms to open the Global Centre for Brand Innovation and Creativity next year.

"Rather than the techno-optimism of the past, people are becoming increasingly cautious of technology. We should make careful choices instead of being blindly optimistic. At Tencent, our choice is 'Tech for Good'," said SY Lau, Senior Executive Vice President and Chairman of Group Marketing and Global Branding, according to Tencent’s press release.

"A company should be the trustee of brand by transforming from serving business to serving humanity so as to achieve sustainable growing brand value."

Lau’s statement, and the announcement in full, took place at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

According to the press release, Lau continued that the digital world’s user-centric innovation will be key to global sustainable development for communities, society, and the environment.

"Companies are not just guardians of the brand, but trustees and should evolve from focusing on B2B or B2C to building 'B4H', namely Brands for Humans," added Lau.

"They should review and redefine brand value from a long-term social development and humanity perspective and switch from serving business interests to serving humanity."