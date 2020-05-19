Sundance Now and Shudder to launch in Australia and New Zealand

The streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder are set to launch in both Australia and New Zealand by the end of the year.

AMC Networks will introduce its premium streaming offerings to the two nations following growth in subscribers across the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Austria.

The demand focuses on curated direct-to-customer experience within subscription-based on-demand streaming services.

Sundance Now offers customers independent dramas and documentaries whilst Shudder focuses on the horror and thriller genres.

Both the services “offer curated streaming experiences, original content, and deep libraries” AMC Networks claims.

“Our continued expansion of Shudder and Sundance Now speaks to our success in offering audiences exclusive and original content they can’t get anywhere else along with an unparalleled user experience,” remarked Paul Rehrig, Executive Vice President of Business Development for AMC Networks.

“We look forward to introducing both services into these new markets as consumer demand for our curated streaming offerings continues to grow.”

When launched in Australia, Shudder will cost approximately AUS$4.99 (US$3.53) per month or AUS$49.99 (US$35.35) per annum.

AMC Networks will charge Australian customers US$6.99 per month to use its Sundance service, according to if.com.au.