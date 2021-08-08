Sun Life: Cassandra White to Lead APAC Digitalisation

Sun Life Financial is betting on digital. ‘Sun Life Asia Service Centre’s core competencies are mobile, data analytics, visualisation, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation), said Ulyses Ty, Head of Application Services at ASCP. ‘In the past three years, we’ve launched more than 200 bots, over 20 digital assets—including the Sun Life Mobile Application. We create best-in-class experiences to build a digital culture’.

When Technology Magazine interviewed Sun Life’s John Trotter and Gavin Gollogley back in May 2020, John emphasised how Asia has several elements that make it an extremely valuable market for insurance: an emerging middle class, low financial services penetration, and a large number of digitally-savvy younger adults. Now, Sun Life’s new digital executives will help the firm achieve its increasingly ambitious aims.

Who’s The Talent?

Cassandra White, previously Chief Executive Officer with Allianz Digital Services, will join as President of Digital Enterprise, driving growth across the region. Currently based in Singapore, she’ll relocate to Hong Kong to fulfil the role. With over 23 years of experience in strategy and corporate IT leadership, she holds a Leading Digital Transformation and Innovation Programme certificate from INSEAD Executive Education and a Bachelor of Business Systems from Monash University.

In addition, Darren Pigg will take over as Chief Transformation Officer, where he’ll lead strategic planning and innovation for Sun Life’s APAC division. He’s had plenty of experience in both consulting and in the region. In his previous role as Partner at KPMG, for example, he built and led the insurance, customer, digital, and analytics practices for Hong Kong and China.

Finally, Aneesh Chaudhry will step up as Sun Life’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Asia. He’ll round out the new trio, as he’s responsible for AI analytics, business intelligence, and predictive modelling. According to AsianInvestor, both Chaudhry and Pigg will report to White as they work on the future of Asia’s financial services. ‘We remain focused on our strategy of building clients for life’, said Tarun Sareen, Managing Director of Sun Life Asia Service Centres. ‘We’re looking for people who are curious, innovative, and driven by mastery, passion, and purpose’.