Squad joins Adelaide tech hub neighbourhood

Through supported relocation Adelaide continues to revitalise its burgeoning space and defence development initiatives with new talent

Squad, a French software developer has become the latest company to join the Adelaide-based, Lot Fourteen innovation neighbourhood. The company will join the Australian Space Agency, Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre and the Defence and Space Landing Pad, the lot looks to support international companies looking to relocate to the area.

The French company Naval Group won a contract to design and construct 12 Attack Class submarines for the Australian Navy as part of a AU$90bn plan to revitalise the Royal Australian Navy with new submarines, frigates and offshore patrol vessels. The construction of the submarines will take place at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide, which itself has undergone a $500mn upgrade.

Squad co-founder and CEO Marc Brura visited Australia with French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018. Speaking on Squad’s recently announced 2024 Strategy he said, “To make that first step abroad, for a foreign company like Squad, is no easy feat.” He adds, “Support programs such as a landing pad, which enable us to land and begin hiring and integrating locally, are imperative to our longer-term success.”

International Director for Squad, Antione Hautin said the establishment of Squad Australia CS would serve as a gateway to the Asia Pacific region. “Today, we have around 10 to 15 consultants in Australia providing high level expertise on several defence projects. To keep growing, we will have to work closely with local partners, including higher education institutions,” he said. “International companies should be looking seriously at Australia for their international development. Australia’s Future Submarine Program contract is having a direct positive impact on the South Australian business environment – and Squad’s decision to settle in Adelaide is an example of this.”

The $8.9mn Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre supports start-ups as well as encouraging growth in existing businesses, willing to move to the area, in an effort to increase the regions scope across global markets.

A recent report from Australia’s CSIRO scientific research division stated that it expects Australia’s cyber security industry to see growth in the immediate future, bringing over 11,000 jobs to the region by 2026, increasing revenue to $6bn in the local industry.

South Australia’s Premier, Steven Marshal cited the decision as an endorsement of the progress and support offered by the regions state defence, space and cyber security sectors.

