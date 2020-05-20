Article
Technology

Beijing vegetable selling start-up valued at $2.8bn

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

A Chinese start-up facilitating the sale of fresh vegetables has raised $450mn in its latest round of funding.

Meicai is a company that enables farmers to sell vegetables to restaurants. The Beijing-based start-up allows restaurant owners to use an app on their smartphone to order specific vegetables directly from farmers, with a main focus on perishable and scarce products such as aubergine (eggplant) and pak choi (bok choy).

The app allows individual orders to be made by connecting the buyer directly with the source.

See also:

Ola buys Foodpanda’s India business from Delivery Hero

Chinese start-up producing food authenticity labels hopes to raise $11.5mn in ICO

Business Chief – Asia Edition, January 2018 issue out now!

The company is seeing the benefits of an increasingly affluent Chinese middle class and an expanding marker for fresh food.

The funding round was led by Tiger Global management and China Media Capital, and according to Bloomberg the start-up is now valued at $2.8bn. Genesis Capital is also said to have been involved in the investment.

The e-vendor was founded in 2014 and its CEO is Lui Chuanjun. The company has said it aims to source vegetables for around 10mn small and medium-sized restaurants in China. At present it serves tens of thousands.

The company is currently at stage E of its funding, according to Crunchbase. It is based in the Haidian area of Beijing.

Beijingstart-upwholesaleFood
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy