SOLiD - Driving Extreme Edge Connectivity

By James Hood
July 21, 2020
 SOLiD is Driving Extreme Edge Connectivity bringing it all together for a Fantastically Connected World. SOLiD responds to the demand for in-building wireless coverage and capacity with industry-leading flexible distributed antenna systems (DAS), Optical Transport and IoT Solutions. SOLiD’s in-building wireless solutions meet the essential needs of customers by providing seamless wireless connectivity for mobile devices everywhere. 

