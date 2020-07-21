Video
Digital Strategy
SOLiD - Driving Extreme Edge Connectivity
By James Hood
July 21, 2020
SOLiD is Driving Extreme Edge Connectivity bringing it all together for a Fantastically Connected World. SOLiD responds to the demand for in-building wireless coverage and capacity with industry-leading flexible distributed antenna systems (DAS), Optical Transport and IoT Solutions. SOLiD’s in-building wireless solutions meet the essential needs of customers by providing seamless wireless connectivity for mobile devices everywhere.
