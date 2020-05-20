Singapore Tourism Board teams up with Alibaba to boost Chinese tourism in the city

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has partnered with Chinese tech and ecommerce behemoth Alibaba to boost visitor numbers and spending from Chinese tourists.

The three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) will see cooperatively developed, data-driven marketing campaigns and content.

“STB is always on the lookout for partnerships with great industry partners to improve visitor experiences in Singapore,” said Keith Tan, STB’s Chief Executive, in STB’s press release.

SEE ALSO:

“The partnership with Alibaba is a game changer for Singapore. With a single partner like Alibaba, we will for the first time be able to engage with visitors at every step of the consumer journey, from pre-arrival to post-visit, through Alibaba’s platforms and technologies.”

STB and Alibaba’s efforts will be directed at young families and “post-90s young professionals” whilst working with organisations to implement digital solutions in key tourism hotspots to boost customer satisfaction.

“Our past collaborations with STB have been mutually beneficial, with Alipay being widely adopted as a mobile payment platform by merchants in Singapore and more convenient tax refund options for Chinese visitors, enhancing Singapore’s attractiveness as a travel destination,” said Angel Zhao, President of Alibaba Global Business Group and SVP of Alibaba Group, in STB’s statement.

“In our next wave of collaboration, we look forward to more fully utilising resources from the Alibaba ecosystem to promote destination Singapore, helping the tourism sector here expand and deepen their online engagement with Chinese visitors, better understand visitors’ travel preferences, and offer more targeted services and experiences.”