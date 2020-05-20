Singapore Summit 2017 set to deal with issues presented to Asian business

The sixth annual Singapore Summit got underway on Friday.

The Singapore Summit is an invitation-only event for business and thought ‘leaders’ from Asia and around the world to discuss potential opportunities and challenges in Asia and across the globe. Key issues it hopes to bring up and tackle include growth, prosperity and stability.

Held in the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, the conference is set to last for two days.

The summit was opened on Friday evening with a dialogue with Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Natural Security of Singapore.

The programme of events for the rest of the weekend includes sessions on ‘Navigating the New World Order: Critical Uncertainties and Possible Scenarios’, ‘Staying Interconnected and Interdependent’ and ‘Fostering Inclusive Growth.’

Issues at the forefront of the summit will be the implications of US economic policies, China’s economic reform agenda, and potential changes to the European Union. Panelists will discuss whether a trans-pacific partnership can work without the US, how businesses can learn from the 1930s to avert a present-day trade war, and how technology and innovation can support the provision of public services like healthcare and education - among many other topics.

Notable speakers are set to include Clay Chandler, Executive Editor of Time International, Ken Kobayashi, Chairman of Mitsubishi, Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever and Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the Prime Minister of Bhutan among others.