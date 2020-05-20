Singapore comes top in Global Cities Report 2018

This week, global management consultancy AT Kearney released its Global Cities Report 2018, which evaluates cities on their economic performance, liveability and quality of life.

As part of a recent string of commendations, Singapore moved up six places in the ranking and was the only Asian city to feature in the Top 10 for both the Global Cities Outlook and the Global Cities Index.

Significantly, the city-state was ranked second overall for Economics and Governance, and as the leader in Online Presence as it redoubles its efforts to be known as a leading smart city.

The Index, which has been ranking cities since 2008, provides insight into global reach, performance and level of development of the world’s largest cities as well as pointing out unique aspects of each city.

See also:

Hays: Singapore comes top for workplace equality

INSEAD: Singapore best in APAC for attracting talent

Singapore soars in global innovation rankings and smashes start-up investment record

Chua Soon Ghee, Partner and Head of Southeast Asia at AT Kearney said: “The Singapore government has been actively investing to transform the island-state into a ‘Smart City’ equipped with cutting-edge technology and a nationwide digital platform. Various investments from the private sector have also strengthened Singapore’s journey towards a Smart Nation.”

He added: “The city’s commitment to continuous innovation and digitalisation further ensures its spot as a leading global technology hub. In today’s digital age, this is a significant factor continuing to boost Singapore’s appeal for businesses who choose the city-state as their regional headquarters. What’s more, the high levels of preparedness for both physical and cyber security provide good levels of assurance for businesses.”