Second Olympic Residence to Break Ground in Sydney

More Sydneysiders will have a chance reside at the original site of the 2000 Sydney Olympics according to a media release announcing plans for a second tower to commence construction later this year.

Australia Avenue, which already boasts 216 apartments in Australia Towers Stage One, will expand by 267 one to four-bedroom apartments once the 25-storey ATII is completed, expected as early as 2014.

The NSW Government forecasts that as many as 50,000 permanent residents will settle into this unique community, in addition to 20,000 visitors, by 2030. A third tower is planned to follow the construction of ATII.

“Sydney Olympic Park is one of Sydney’s few master-planned suburbs, so everything is the best of the best,” said David Chittenden, General Manager of Residential for Colliers International, in the media release. “Residents at ATII will enjoy all the privileges of being in the sporting and entertainment heart of Sydney, with world-class facilities and cultural events at their fingertips, and views that will never be built out.”

The curvaceous tower, to be developed by Ecove and the Sydney Olympic Park Authority, is sustainably designed to fit in with the geometry of the nearby stadia and provide residents with natural airflow through the building.

ATIIwill also feature four retail locations, a cafe and a children’s park. Ultimately, there will be 16 shops across two levels once all three towers have been built.

“There is already a distinct vibe at Sydney Olympic Park as office workers flock to the bars and restaurants, particularly at lunchtime, and the new retail in ATII will help the buzz at night as more residents move in,” said Mr Chittenden.

For more information about the tower, visit www.australiatowers.com.au.