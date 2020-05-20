Season Group launches SG Wireless to facilitate IoT uptake

Season Group, an electronics manufacturer based in Hong Kong, has announced the formation of a new subsidiary, SG Wireless, to expand the firm’s support for businesses seeking to make their Internet of Things (IoT) concepts a functioning reality

SG Wireless will operate as a full stack IoT solutions specialist and provider, with services including design, development, manufacturing, programming, device management, networks, analytics and integration.

"From a vertically integrated EMS provider to a full stack IoT provider, SG Wireless is a natural progression for Season Group," said Carl Hung, CEO of SG Wireless, in the company’s press release.

"With our global manufacturing experience and our IoT design capabilities, we really differentiate ourselves from other players in the market."

See more:



SG Wireless will benefit from Season Group’s global presence, with offices and manufacturing facilities in Hong Kong, the UK, China, Malaysia, the US and Mexico.

In its press statement, the firm said the move comes in response to the ongoing sharp growth in the worldwide IoT market, citing Gartner’s prediction that over 20bn devices will be connected by 2020 and the advent of 5G as a facilitator for further market expansion.

"We want to make it easier for companies to turn their IoT concept into a reality,” Hung added, “So we are scaling up our capabilities to support the global demand."