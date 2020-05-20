Samsung SDS and Tech Mahindra collaborate for Nexledger blockchain platform in India

Samsung SDS, the software and IT service solutions arm of Korean tech giant Samsung, has announced a collaboration with Tech Mahindra, itself a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, that will see the launch of its Nexledger blockchain platform in India.

Tech Mahindra, a market leader in digital transformation services and solutions, will offer Samsung SDS’s Nexledger platform in both the Indian and global market, paving the way for enterprises to leverage the platform’s flexible and scalable, blockchain-driven capabilities.

In its press release on the matter, Samsung SDS highlighted blockchain as a key focus area for both firms in 2019, with the collaboration seeking to take advantage of their respective strengths across various regions and markets.

"As a company that believes in the value the blockchain technology will bring, Samsung SDS has dedicated its efforts to develop a blockchain platform, Nexledger, that meets the enterprise needs in the business sector,” said Mahn Chey, President of Samsung SDS India.

“Together with Tech Mahindra, we look forward to delivering blockchain powered digital transformation to our clients."

Customers using Nexledger can tailor its use to their specific requirements, with the ability for developers to choose from a plethora of blockchain technologies, including Hyperledger and Ethereum among others.