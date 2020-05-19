With one of the largest media portfolios in the world, it’s hard to get every single fact straight in every single story in every single publication. But Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World tabloid newspaper got it very wrong and is shutting down its doors with its tail between its legs. Rupert’s son James Murdoch, who runs the News of the World’s European division announced the 168-year-old newspaper will publish its last edition this Sunday.

The decision to close the doors of the British weekly tabloid comes after it was in the middle of a serious phone-hacking scandal. According to several reports, the tabloid is accused of hacking into the mobile phone voicemail messages of victims ranging from missing schoolgirls to grieving families, celebrities, royals and politicians in pursuit of sensational headlines. Police in the UK say they are researching 4,000 names of people who may have been hit by the paper.

The Sunday-only newspaper has admitted that it hacked into the phones of politicians, celebrities and royal aides, but in recent days, the allegations have expanded to take in the phones of missing children, the relatives of terrorist victims and families of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, according to MSNBC.

The scandal has cost the paper its reputation and has driven dozens of companies to pull their ads.

James Murdoch addressed his staff Thursday at News International saying, “The good things the News of the World does, however, have been sullied by behaviour that was wrong. Indeed, if recent allegations are true, it was inhuman and has no place in our Company.”