Rio Tinto awards earthworks contract to NRW Holdings

Australian mining contractor NRW Holdings has been awarded an earthworks contract by Rio Tinto.

The company has been contracted to work on Rio Tinto’s new Koodaideri iron ore mine. The Koodaideri Rail Formation South Earthworks contract will see NRW working on 73km of new rail embankment, a new mine access road and associated other road works.

With a total value of over AU$137mn (US$92.9mn), the project, which is due to start in August 2019, will last over 70 weeks and require more than 300 personnel at its peak.

Jules Pemberton, NRW’s CEO, said: “I am delighted that NRW has been awarded the Koodaideri Rail Formation South contract by Rio Tinto. NRW has a long history of civil construction expertise in the Pilbara and has been involved in the successful delivery of numerous greenfield and brownfield projects for Rio Tinto since 2002.”

The news comes after the January announcement of NRW’s winning of another Rio Tinto contract at the mine, that time a $65mn bulk earthworks contract lasting 11 months from this April and employing over 175 people at its peak. Pemberton confirmed in the announcement that this project was currently underway

As Australian Mining report, Rio Tinto have previously announced a $3.5bn investment in the mine, and intend for it to be smart in its operation, combining advanced automation and digitised technology.