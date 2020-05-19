Ride sharing platform Ola launches in three new Australian cities

Ola, the ride sharing platform, has launched its operations in three new Australian cities.

The app was previously available in Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne, but can now be used in Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Canberra.

The firm is in talks with local stakeholders to further expand across the country to Adelaide, Darwin, and Hobart.

Since launching three months ago, the company already has 30,000 driver-partners registered on the app from the nation.

SEE ALSO:

“As we continue to expand across Australia, we have seen that customers and driver-partners are choosing Ola over competitors for the best rideshare experience possible,” stated Chandra Nath, Vice President and Head of International at Ola.

“By doing so, everyone is choosing an affordable and better way to move.”

To get ahead of its competitors Ola wants to focus on developing a driver-partner focussed approach to the industry.

In order to do so it aims to builds trust with its driver-partners, provide higher earnings, and offer incentives.

The platform is offering discounted rides as part of its opening in the news cities, whilst driver-partners could benefit from low introductory commission rates.