Richard Branson Becomes a Flight Attendant for AirAsia

Virgin tycoon Sir Richard Branson became a ‘trolley dolly’ for the day on an AirAsia flight between Perth and Kuala Lumpur. Branson and AirAsia CEO, Tony Fernandes both also own Formula One racing teams and had made a bet that the person whose F1 team finished behind the other for the season would become a flight attendant on the other’s airline; Branson was fulfilling that bet.

Richard Branson is well known for his good sense of humour

Branson dressed up on the full AirAsia uniform, donned lipstick and a hairband and even shaved his legs for the role. He then boarded an AirAsia flight, with approximately 300 passengers onboard and demonstrated the in-flight safety; he also served drinks to passengers.

As Branson boarded the aircraft, Aerosmith’s ‘Dude Looks Like a Lady’ was played.