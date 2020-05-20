Redpoint China Ventures allocates US$400mn to invest in Chinese tech startups

Early stage investment firm Redpoint China Ventures, first launched in 2005, has announced the closing of two new funds worth a combined US$400mn with the intention of investing in Chinese tech startups

The two funds, the $300mn China II Fund and the $100mn Opportunity Fund, will focus on early stage investments and growth investments respectively.

Consumer, enterprise, and emerging frontier tech were identified by the firm in its press statement as being its key areas of interest with regards to investment.

“We are excited to continue helping some of China's most compelling founders build successful companies with a global viewpoint and customer base,” said David Yuan, Founder and Managing Partner of Redpoint China Ventures, in the firm’s press release.

See more:



“China has one of the most robust technology startup ecosystems in the world and we continue to see enormous investment opportunities here. We're grateful to both returning and new LPs.”

Satish Dhamaraj, Partner at Redpoint China Ventures, added:

“The U.S. and China are two of the world's largest markets for technology innovation and Redpoint has seen first-hand how strong collaboration between our regions can help all [sic] our portfolio companies succeed through shared access, insights and connections.”