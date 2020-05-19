Ramsay Health Care offers $1.04bn bid for Sweden’s Capio AB

The Australian healthcare provider, Ramsay Health Care, has supplied a takeover offer of AUS$1.04bn (US$770.5mn) to the Swedish healthcare firm, Capio AB through its French unit, Reuters reported.

The offer was made through Ramsay Generale de Sante (RGdS), which Australia’s largest private hospital operator owns a 50.9% majority stake in.

The firm offered 48.5 Swedish Kronas per Capio share, a 16% rise on premium of its last close.

“Capio has a strong portfolio of healthcare facilities in Europe and is a good strategic fit for RGdS,” stated Craig McNally, CEO of Ramsay.

“The combined entity would be uniquely positioned in the private European healthcare sector with a geographic footprint spanning six countries with strong underlying growth fundamentals, and would further contribute to making Ramsay a leading global provider of healthcare services.”

SEE ALSO:

“Capio has a number of high performing businesses and maintains a strong position particularly in its Nordic markets where it operates hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units.”

“The company has been a leader in driving value-based healthcare, digitalisation and has also been at the forefront in the delivery of elective care in specialised clinic settings, which is something we could leverage in our other markets.”

“We would forward to sharing our respective capabilities towards global quality and operational best practices.”

“Importantly, this transaction would be financially compelling, providing the opportunity for substantial synergies for RGdS as well as further acceleration of our growth strategy and is expected to be core earnings per share (EPS) accretive for Ramsay within two to three years.”