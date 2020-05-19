Qantas closer to launching Project Sunrise with Airbus or Boeing

The Chief Executive Officer of Qantas, Alan Joyce, has revealed that the Australian airline is closer to making Project Sunrise a reality.

The carrier announced plans to launch a non-stop flight between London and Sydney, naming the goal Project Sunrise.

The CEO challenged the European and American aircraft manufacturers, Airbus SE and Boeing, to create a plane capable of handling the 20-hour flight, Bloomberg reported.

“We’re now comfortable that we think we have vehicles that could do it,” the CEO stated, according to Bloomberg.

The manufacturers travelled to Australia to present the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X models, competing for the deal with the carrier – which is expected to select the aerospace designer next year.

“We are looking at all the options to meet the Project Sunrise requirements but can’t comment on the details of our discussions with Qantas,” Airbus wrote in an email, according to Bloomberg.

The manufacturers are aiming to design a vehicle that can do more than hold enough fuel to travel 300 passengers and their luggage for more than 10,500 miles.

Qantas, Airbus, and Boeing are aiming to produce an innovative plane that provides enough facilities for such a long journey.

“We’re challenging ourselves to think outside the box,” stated Joyce.

“Would you have the space used for other activities -- exercise, bar, creche, sleeping areas and berths? Boeing and Airbus have been actually quite creative in coming up with ideas.”

“I’m actually confident that it will get there and we will have aircraft in 2022.”