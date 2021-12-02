PwC & ULI report: APAC’s real estate market is bouncing back

Asia Pacific’s real estate market is expected to see a strong revival in 2022, according to PwC and ULI’s 2022 Emerging Trends in Real Estate APAC report, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

This expected bounce back in 2022 comes off the back of a very strong third quarter in real estate transactions in the region, surpassing US$40bn, up 12% year-on-year and roughly the same as in the third quarter of 2019, pre-pandemic.

And with the deals pipeline in Asia Pacific the region remaining healthy at US$68bn, more than double what it was two years ago, the signs are that next year will be a positive one for real estate transactions in the region.

Are fears of a secular shift away from office retail unfounded?

As Asia Pacific starts to shake off the challenges of the pandemic, the market is seeing a new cycle of growth and investment, according to David Faulkner, President of Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific.

“Post-COVID-19 secular trends such as remote working, reduced travel and increased online shopping have brought immense structural changes to the industry in its wake,” he explains.

However, fears about the impact of this on the real estate market may be unfounded. While traditionally favoured sectors of office and retail may have lost their appeal, and doubts persist about the prospects for both sectors, they have seen a notable reversal in sentiment during the second half of 2021, to a record US$22.7bn in the third quarter, according to RCA, while retail assets recovered to their 2019 levels. Many of those surveyed in the report said they are seeing both the office and retail sectors as currently oversold with potentially good prospects over the next 24 months as governments move to ease pandemic containment policies.

“The office market is quite strong in that you don’t see corporates making big decisions at the moment,” says Faulkner.