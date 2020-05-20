PeopleStrong opens Singapore office, launches New Code of Work programme

PeopleStrong, a Gurgaon-based HR technology firm with a focus on the user experience, has opened a regional office in Singapore which will serve APAC’s major markets, as well as launching a New Code of Work to stimulate innovation in the HR tech space

In its press release PeopleStrong highlighting its impressive successes thus far, noting that its user-focused HR app currently holds an unmatched 4.3/5 rating on the global playstore, with over 100,000 downloads and a product stickiness of 95%.

PeopleStrong serves over 700,000 users across 250 customers in more than 14 industries.

The firm’s New Code of Work initiative places a focus on the design and creation of innovative HR technology products for the workforce for the future as well as maintaining a commitment to providing an outstanding user experience.

PeopleStrong said this stickiness is “unprecedented” in both the HR tech space as well as amongst business applications.

"We are excited about entering into the APAC market and continuing our journey of writing the New Code of Work here,” said Shelly Singh, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of PeopleStrong, in the company’s statement.

“Our many firsts with large enterprise customers and a user-focused approach have been the hallmark of PeopleStrong's growth, and we look forward to powering the enterprises in Asia Pacific as they redefine the digital experiences at work."