Parliament to Initiate Bring-Your-Own-Device Policy

Australia’s Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) will become the latest organisation to adopt the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy as part of an ICT reshuffle, Computerworld Australia reported today.

Dubbed a ‘one-stop shop,’ the policy is part of a plan to offer more ‘flexible access to ICT technology’ to parliamentarians who bring their own devices to work.

“…parliamentarians and their staff often provide their own ICT equipment, principally iPhones and iPads, many of which interface to the PCN as ‘unmanaged’ devices,” said the Review of Information and Communication Technology for the Parliament report released last August.

“What we are really working towards is a bring-your-own-device policy and to be able to support a range of self-managed devices where we can still provide our contents safely,” DPS CIO Eija Seittenranta told CIO Australia.

In addition to ‘piloting a small volume of Windows-based tablets’ equipped with Citrix XenDesktop, expanding Parliament House’s Wi-Fi hotspots and increasing the bandwidth within the electoral offices will help support the initiative.

“The target is to have the technical aspects resolved, as well as to have the move of the supported capabilities from the other departments into DPS completed... So when the next parliament comes in after the election, they would get the new one-stop offer,” Ms Seittenranta said.