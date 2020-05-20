Panasonic to collaborate with GS-Solar through creation of new company

Japanese tech giant Panasonic has announced that it will sell its Panasonic Energy Malaysia subsidiary to Chinese photovoltaic technology firm GS-Solar, consolidating the transaction with a partnership agreement that will see the companies set up a joint business together.

GS-Solar will hold a 90% share of the new Japan-based company while Panasonic will take the remaining 10%, with an operational focus on the research and development of heterojunction intrinsic thin layer (HIT) solar cell technology.

The collaboration will enable GS-Solar to leverage Panasonic’s technological might to accelerate the development of HIT solar cell solutions, bringing the industrialisation and global expansion of the technology closer to realisation.

In its press release, Panasonic said the partnership will bring GS-Solar into a world-leading position in the photovoltaic solutions field and added that its technological achievements come with strong commendation from Panasonic itself.

In support of heterojunction technologies and competitivity in the market, the collaboration will see Panasonic spurring mobilisation of energy storage technologies, home management systems and emergency power storage systems.